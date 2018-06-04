"Asa cum au afirmat numerosi specialisti in drept, am dreptul absolut de a ma GRATIA, insa de ce sa fac asta cand nu am nimic sa-mi reprosez?", a scris el pe Twitter, afirmand din nou ca este tinta unei vanatori de vrajitoare in cadrul anchetei privind amestecul Rusiei in alegerile prezidentiale din 2016.



As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!