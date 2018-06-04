"Asa cum au afirmat numerosi specialisti in drept, am dreptul absolut de a ma GRATIA, insa de ce sa fac asta cand nu am nimic sa-mi reprosez?", a scris el pe Twitter, afirmand din nou ca este tinta unei vanatori de vrajitoare in cadrul anchetei privind amestecul Rusiei in alegerile prezidentiale din 2016.


Mesajul postat de Trump pe reteaua de socializare are loc dupa ce New York Times a publicat la sfarsitul saptamanii trecute o scrisoare pe care liderul de la Casa Alba a trimis-o echipei juridice a procurorului special Robert Mueller, care investigheaza amestecul Rusiei in alegerile din 2016 din SUA si posibilele legaturi cu echipa de campanie a lui Trump.

In scrisoarea datata 29 ianuarie avocatii sustin ca Trump nu poate fi citat in justitie, pus sub acuzare si nici condamnat pentru obstructionarea justitiei, din cauza pozitiei sale ca sef al institutiilor de aplicare a legii.